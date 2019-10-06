Barber rushed eight times for 32 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for minus-1 yard in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Barber capped off a massive 17-play, 75-yard third-quarter march with a two-yard touchdown run, his second on the ground in as many games. The fourth-year back has seen single-digit carries in both of those contests, however, although he saw only fewer tote than backfield mate Ronald Jones on Sunday and also saw game flow conspire against the running game overall. Barber remains a touchdown-dependent option in all formats heading into a Week 6 tilt versus the Panthers in London.