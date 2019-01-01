Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Finishes season in solid fashion
Barber rushed 15 times for 66 yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Barber's solid final game was representative of what he proved capable of this season when he received decent blocking and logged sufficient carries. Having secured the starting job over second-round pick Ronald Jones II coming out of training camp, the third-year pro remained the lead back throughout 2018 and finished with 234 carries for 871 yards (3.7 yards per rush) and five touchdowns while adding 20 receptions (on 29 targets) for 92 yards (4.6 YPC) and another score. Barber was able to post just a single 100-yard game, but he eclipsed 80 yards on three other occasions and never saw more than 19 carries in any contest. Barber has proven a serviceable option thus far, but it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see the Buccaneers dip right back into the running back pool in April's draft, considering the negligible production that Jones offered during his forgettable rookie campaign.
