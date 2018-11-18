Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: First 100-yard game of season
Barber rushed 18 times for 106 yards and a touchdown and brought in both of his targets for four yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Barber capitalized on the favorable matchup versus the Giants' vulnerable run defense, equaling a season high with a 28-yard run and eclipsing the century mark for the first time on the season. The 24-year-old has actually averaged 4.5 yards per carry or better in three of the past four games, but game script has often conspired to limit his rushing opportunities. The third-year pro has yet to top 20 carries on the season, but on the brighter side of things, he has zero competition for lead-back duties at the moment. He'll look to put together another solid effort versus the 49ers in Week 12.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Cleared for Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Remains limited participant•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Limited Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Picks up 66 yards•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Good to go•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Limited for second straight day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...