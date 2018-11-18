Barber rushed 18 times for 106 yards and a touchdown and brought in both of his targets for four yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Barber capitalized on the favorable matchup versus the Giants' vulnerable run defense, equaling a season high with a 28-yard run and eclipsing the century mark for the first time on the season. The 24-year-old has actually averaged 4.5 yards per carry or better in three of the past four games, but game script has often conspired to limit his rushing opportunities. The third-year pro has yet to top 20 carries on the season, but on the brighter side of things, he has zero competition for lead-back duties at the moment. He'll look to put together another solid effort versus the 49ers in Week 12.