Barber turned in positive plays through both the ground and air in Saturday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Barber showed off some nice wiggle on a scamper during the run period of practice and also made a tough catch at the goal line off the arm of backup signal caller Ryan Griffin later in the session. The 2016 undrafted free agent is battling the odds once again to stick on the roster, although Doug Martin's guaranteed absence for the first three games of 2017 -- and Barber's solid body of work last season -- would figure to significantly improve his chances .