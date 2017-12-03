The Buccaneers are planning to start Barber at running back Sunday against the Packers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

It's expected that head coach Dirk Koetter will sprinkle fellow running backs Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims liberally into the game plan while normal lead back Doug Martin (concussion) is sidelined, but Barber looks like the leading candidate to pace the group in touches. Though he only gained seven yards on five carries in last week's loss to the Falcons, he punched in two of his totes for touchdowns, impressing the Bucs' brass with his power between the tackles. His upside is fairly limited given the presence of Rodgers and Sims, but Barber could be a decent starting option in deeper settings.