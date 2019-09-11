Coach Bruce Arians said that Barber will remain the Buccaneers' starting running back for Thursday's matchup with the Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Barber drew the start in the 31-17 loss to the 49ers in Week 1, but was on the field for only 25 of 70 offensive plays (35.7 percent) while backups Ronald Jones (31.4 percent) and Dare Ogunbowale (38.6 percent) handled similar snap shares. Ogunbowale should remain the Bucs' top option on passing downs Thursday, but Arians indicated he plans to ride the hot hand between Barber and Jones in the run game. Though Barber managed a serviceable 33 yards on eight carries in the opener, Arians leaned on Jones more heavily since the second-year back found more success (13 carries for 75 yards). The lack of a bankable workload renders Barber a somewhat unreliable fantasy play this week, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he falls out of the game plan entirely if Jones outperforms him again early in the contest.