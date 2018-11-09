Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Good to go
Barber (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against Washington, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Barber played through the same injury last week, picking up 40 yards on 13 touches in a 42-28 loss to the Panthers. He should get a few more opportunities this weekend, as Ronald Jones (hamstring) is still unavailable and the Redskins may struggle to stay competitive while dealing with a slew of significant injuries. Of course, Barber hasn't done anything to inspire confidence.
