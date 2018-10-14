Barber rushed for 82 yards on 13 carries and added 24 yards and a touchdown on four catches during Sunday's 34-29 loss to Atlanta.

Barber's five-yard touchdown grab brought Tampa Bay within a score in the closing minutes of the game. It was not to be, but Barber still came away with a season-high 106 total yards and his first score of the season. Whether he can keep it rolling against Cleveland is uncertain, but he certainly represents Sunday's path of least resistance. The Browns boast a dangerous pass defense, but a middle-of-the-road run defense.