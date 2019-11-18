Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: In end zone as receiver
Barber did not log a carry in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday but brought in both his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown.
The fact Barber did not see a carry for the first time all season and backfield mate Ronald Jones logged just four speaks to how quickly the Buccaneers abandoned the run game. Despite the unprecedented lack of action on the ground, Barber salvaged his fantasy day with a six-yard touchdown reception at the 2:42 mark of the second quarter, getting his team on the board for the first time all afternoon. The receiving score was only the second of Barber's career, but he'll remain a risky play in all formats in a Week 12 battle against the Falcons.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Notches winning score•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Major downturn in involvement•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Can't find running room in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Paces backfield in carries•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Finds end zone in limited usage•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Salvages line with rushing TD•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...