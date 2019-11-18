Barber did not log a carry in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday but brought in both his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown.

The fact Barber did not see a carry for the first time all season and backfield mate Ronald Jones logged just four speaks to how quickly the Buccaneers abandoned the run game. Despite the unprecedented lack of action on the ground, Barber salvaged his fantasy day with a six-yard touchdown reception at the 2:42 mark of the second quarter, getting his team on the board for the first time all afternoon. The receiving score was only the second of Barber's career, but he'll remain a risky play in all formats in a Week 12 battle against the Falcons.