Barber is expected to start Friday's preseason game at Pittsburgh, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Coach Bruce Arians said Barber may not receive all the reps with the first-team offense, so he may be contained to just a single series in Bucs' exhibition opener. The purpose of that decision is to get second-year running back Ronald Jones some reps with the starting offensive line. For the time being, Barber remains the No. 1 RB on the depth chart, but Jones would give him a run for his money if he performs well enough in advance of the regular season.

