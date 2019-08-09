Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: In line to start Friday
Barber is expected to start Friday's preseason game at Pittsburgh, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Coach Bruce Arians said Barber may not receive all the reps with the first-team offense, so he may be contained to just a single series in Bucs' exhibition opener. The purpose of that decision is to get second-year running back Ronald Jones some reps with the starting offensive line. For the time being, Barber remains the No. 1 RB on the depth chart, but Jones would give him a run for his money if he performs well enough in advance of the regular season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid camp thus far•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Working on pass catching in OTAs•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Stock rises after draft•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Re-ups with Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Drawing praise from new coach•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Finishes season in solid fashion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.