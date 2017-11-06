Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Leads Bucs in carries
Barber rushed 11 times for 34 yards and secured two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.
Barber surprisingly ended up helming the Bucs backfield in the blowout loss, as head coach Dirk Koetter ultimately benched an ineffective Doug Martin (eight rushes, seven yards). Barber was serviceable in his rookie 2016 campaign while filling in when the Tampa running back corps succumbed to multiple injuries, rushing for 223 yards while averaging 4.1 yards per tote. He's not likely to supplant Martin as the lead back anytime soon, but with the team's season quickly slipping away, Koetter may be receptive to making some fairly drastic changes in an attempt to shake things up.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Rushes for two yards•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Steps up in expanded role Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid outing during modest playing time Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Contributes 33 total yards Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Paces Bucs backs in yards Thursday•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...