Barber rushed 11 times for 34 yards and secured two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.

Barber surprisingly ended up helming the Bucs backfield in the blowout loss, as head coach Dirk Koetter ultimately benched an ineffective Doug Martin (eight rushes, seven yards). Barber was serviceable in his rookie 2016 campaign while filling in when the Tampa running back corps succumbed to multiple injuries, rushing for 223 yards while averaging 4.1 yards per tote. He's not likely to supplant Martin as the lead back anytime soon, but with the team's season quickly slipping away, Koetter may be receptive to making some fairly drastic changes in an attempt to shake things up.