Coach Dirk Koetter didn't deny that Barber suffered an injury in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Browns, Tom Krasniqi of 95.3 FM Tampa Bay reports.

When asked about the possibility of an injury to his starting running back, Koetter simply stated that the team will release an injury report Wednesday. The Bucs would lean on Ronald Jones and Jacquizz Rodgers if Barber were to require an absence, but there doesn't seem to be much hope for the running game regardless of which player is getting carries. Tampa travels to Cincinnati for a Week 8 matchup with the slumping Bengals.