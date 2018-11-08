Barber (ankle) was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Barber first popped up on the Buccaneers' injury report in Week 8 with the injury, but he's proceeded to suit up in both of the team's last two contests. There doesn't seem to be any overwhelming concern about Barber's status for Sunday's game against the Redskins, so the Buccaneers may just be exercising caution in limiting his reps for the first two practices of the week. Tampa Bay probably has some added incentive to be careful with Barber with top backup Ronald Jones (hamstring) trending toward a second straight absence.

