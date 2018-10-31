Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Limited on initial injury report
Barber (ankle) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report.
This marks a step in the right direction after Barber didn't practice in any capacity last Wednesday. He returned to limited participation Thursday and full participation Friday, eventually rushing for a season-high 85 yards in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Bengals. Barber will have a good chance to reach double-digit carries Sunday at Carolina, as fellow running back Ronald Jones (hamstring) is expected to miss at least one game and quite possibly more.
