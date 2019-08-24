Barber gained three yards on three carries during Friday's 13-12 preseason win over the Browns.

Barber, who gained three yards on his first carry of the game, failed to net any yardage from his other two totes and was not involved in the passing game. He took a seat following the team's third drive. It should be noted that Barber and Ronald Jones contributed on the opening three possessions with the first-string offense in what could be a sign of things to come during the regular season. Neither back should play much, if any, during Thursday's exhibition finale against Dallas.