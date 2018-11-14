Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Limited Wednesday
Barber (ankle/shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Barber has tended to an ankle injury for a few weeks at this point, but the shoulder issue is new. Still, he was able to handle individual drills, at least, so it's a good bet he'll have the designations removed by the final injury report for a fourth consecutive week. Barber could have less competition for reps Sunday against the Giants if rookie Ronald Jones II, who missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, doesn't suit up.
