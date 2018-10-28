Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Lined up for starting role
Barber is taking reps as the Buccaneers' starting running back in warmups prior to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Barber's status for Week 8 looked to be in some peril after he was held out of practice Wednesday, but he cleared up any concern by advancing to full participation Friday. Though Barber will retain his starting role, he could see a more reduced workload than usual in light of his underwhelming production (3.5 yards per carry) to date. The Buccaneers split the backfield work in fairly even fashion in the Week 7 win over the Browns, as Barber played 35 offensive snaps to rookie Ronald Jones' 29.
