Barber rushed 13 times for 53 yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards, but also lost a fumble in Monday night's 24-21 defeat against the Falcons.

Barber was handed the start in the wake of Doug Martin being suspended, but considering he entered Monday following 40 touches the prior two weeks, his significant workload wasn't anything new. Although his 4.1 yards per carry gave him a third straight game with at least that many on average, his second-quarter fumble hurt his performance. Given his recent production, however, Barber should remain in the mix even if Martin returns for Week 16's trip to Carolina.