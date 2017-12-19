Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Logs 16 touches in start
Barber rushed 13 times for 53 yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards, but also lost a fumble in Monday night's 24-21 defeat against the Falcons.
Barber was handed the start in the wake of Doug Martin being suspended, but considering he entered Monday following 40 touches the prior two weeks, his significant workload wasn't anything new. Although his 4.1 yards per carry gave him a third straight game with at least that many on average, his second-quarter fumble hurt his performance. Given his recent production, however, Barber should remain in the mix even if Martin returns for Week 16's trip to Carolina.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Starting Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Slated to start Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Exact Week 15 role unclear•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Outpaces Martin in Week 14 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Backing up Martin in Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Eclipses century mark on ground in loss•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.