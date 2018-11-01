Barber (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

For most of the season, game flow has dictated the Buccaneers favor the pass over the run, but Barber actually had his most-productive performance of the year during the team's attempted comeback this past Sunday at Cincinnati. Tying his season high with 19 carries, he churned out 85 yards and one touchdown. The workload may have been made possible by the early departure of rookie Ronald Jones II, who is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks as a result of a hamstring injury. With his own health not in question, Barber won't have as much competition Sunday versus a Panthers defense that has given up 110.9 yards from scrimmage per game and six touchdowns in seven contests to running backs this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories