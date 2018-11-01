Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Logs full practice Thursday
Barber (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
For most of the season, game flow has dictated the Buccaneers favor the pass over the run, but Barber actually had his most-productive performance of the year during the team's attempted comeback this past Sunday at Cincinnati. Tying his season high with 19 carries, he churned out 85 yards and one touchdown. The workload may have been made possible by the early departure of rookie Ronald Jones II, who is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks as a result of a hamstring injury. With his own health not in question, Barber won't have as much competition Sunday versus a Panthers defense that has given up 110.9 yards from scrimmage per game and six touchdowns in seven contests to running backs this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Limited on initial injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid performance in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Lined up for starting role•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Cleared to face Bengals•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Expected to play•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Practicing Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...