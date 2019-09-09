Barber rushed eight times for 33 yards and two of four targets for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Barber saw Ronald Jones garner 13 rushing touches to his eight, while the second-year back also took all the fourth-quarter carries that didn't go to third back Dare Ogunbowale. Coach Bruce Arians will naturally still utilize both of his primary backfield options, but it remains to be seen if Jones' stronger performance Sunday is parlayed into a second straight game with a heftier workload than Barber's. That much will be answered in Thursday night's Week 2 battle against the Panthers, but this could turn into an ongoing, multi-week puzzle for fantasy owners unless one of the two backs falls back into a clear No. 2 role.