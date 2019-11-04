Barber rushed just four times for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Barber was a firm second fiddle to backfield mate Ronald Jones, seeing 14 fewer carries, the biggest gap in workload between the two this season. The 25-year-old has managed 32 yards or fewer on the ground in six consecutive games, and he's been under 50 in all but one contest this season. Consequently, regardless of how the workload is divided in Week 10 against the Cardinals, Barber's fantasy ceiling projects to continue capped in all formats.