Barber rushed seven times for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also brought in one of two targets for six yards.

Barber's workload was expected to be affected by the active status of second-round pick Ronald Jones II, but the rookie actually ended up outpacing him in carries by three. However, a game script that saw the Buccaneers facing a 35-point deficit by halftime likely had something to do with Jones' extra reps. The upcoming bye week will afford the Tampa coaching staff plenty of time to evaluate the backfield pecking order heading into a Week 6 divisional clash against the Falcons.