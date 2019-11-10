Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Notches winning score
Barber rushed 11 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for four yards in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
After seeing Ronald Jones officially named the starting running back by coach Bruce Arians earlier in the week, Barber responded by recording a game-winning one-yard rushing touchdown with 1:43 remaining. Barber also ended up matching Jones in carries, as it appears that irrespective of depth chart slotting, Arians will continue to ride the hot hand week to week. Barber now has four rushing touchdowns on the season and will look to build on Sunday's effort versus the Saints in Week 11.
