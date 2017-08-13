Barber rushed eight times for 21 yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.

The 2016 undrafted free agent had been expected to see plenty of work Friday night, and that prognostication proved to be accurate. Barber's carry total led the Tampa backfield, and he notably entered the game alongside Charles Sims after Doug Martin and Jacquizz Rodgers had gotten their work in for the evening. Despite a solid showing in a rookie season during which he beat the odds to even make the active roster -- and the fact the Bucs will be without Doug Martin (suspension) for the first three weeks of the regular season -- Barber will need to prove his worth as both a runner and special teamer to stick for the duration of a second consecutive campaign.