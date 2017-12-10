Barber rushed 12 times for 58 yards and brought in his only target for five yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.

Although he officially began the game as Doug Martin's backup, Barber ended up outpacing the latter in rushing touches and was much more successful in finding running room. The second-year back has consistently been able to garner positive gains in the rush game in contrast to Martin, who averaged under 3.0 yards per rush for the fourth time in the last five games Sunday and also lost a fumble. Given his continued success and the Buccaneers' spiraling season, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see head coach Dirk Koetter officially promote Barber to the lead-back role for a Week 15 battle against the Falcons.