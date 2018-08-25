Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Outplays Jones again
Barber took five carries for 34 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
Barber once again proved far more effective than Ronald Jones in the running game, though the rookie made up for his lack of rushing production -- six carries for seven yards -- with a 37-yard gain through the air. Barber got the start and did all his damage on the opening drive, with Jones and Jacquizz Rodgers filling in thereafter. Barber seems to have locked down the Week 1 starting job, but any struggles early in the season could reopen the door for Jones to mount a challenge. The Bucs will travel to New Orleans in Week 1.
