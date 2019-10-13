Barber rushed eight times for 28 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Barber doubled up backfield mate Ronald Jones in carries as their timeshare continued in confounding fashion Sunday, but game script ensured neither back could be much of a factor. Barber has single-digit touches in three straight games heading into the Bucs' Week 7 bye, and the fantasy-adverse workload split between him and Jones will continue in a Week 8 matchup versus the Titans.