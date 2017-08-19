Barber totaled nine rushes for 42 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Barber made an impressive case for a roster spot with Thursday's effort, one that saw him log carries on six of the Bucs' first seven plays of the second half. After an extensive drive by the Jaguars that consumed over eight minutes, Barber then notched his remaining three rushes on the team's second and final possession of the period. Barber's work in camp practices combined with his production through two exhibitions (17 carries for 63 yards) certainly have him trending in the right direction in his quest to stick on a crowded depth chart. He'll look generate a successful encore performance against the Browns a week from Saturday.