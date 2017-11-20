Barber secured both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.

Barber logged only three snaps on offense but made the most of them, logging a pair of catches for the second time in the last three contests. The second-year Auburn product saw a season-high 11 carries in Week 9 against the Saints, but given that he's notched just a pair of totes in the subsequent two games, it appears his role in the ground game is nowhere near reliable at the moment. As a result, Barber's fantasy value is currently non-existent.