Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Pair of receptions in win
Barber secured both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.
Barber logged only three snaps on offense but made the most of them, logging a pair of catches for the second time in the last three contests. The second-year Auburn product saw a season-high 11 carries in Week 9 against the Saints, but given that he's notched just a pair of totes in the subsequent two games, it appears his role in the ground game is nowhere near reliable at the moment. As a result, Barber's fantasy value is currently non-existent.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Reduced role in Week 10 win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Could earn more carries in Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Leads Bucs in carries•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Rushes for two yards•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Steps up in expanded role Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid outing during modest playing time Thursday•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.