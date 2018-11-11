Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Picks up 66 yards
Barber rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries and added a five-yard catch during Sunday's 16-3 loss to Washington.
It was ho-hum outing for Barber, who has just one 100-yard game and two touchdowns on the season. The third-year back has held value by essentially being the only game in town, entering Sunday with 54.5 percent of Tampa Bay's rushes on the season. Thus Jacquizz Rodgers' eight-catch, 102-yard performance on Sunday -- though it included a costly fumble -- is worth keeping an eye on. With Barber averaging just 3.7 yards per carry on the season, Tampa Bay -- now in a free fall -- might opt to use the short passing game to replace the run. Assuming Barber still keeps his touches up, next Sunday brings in a Giants defense surrendering 4.5 yards per carry, placing them in the back half of the league.
