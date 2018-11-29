Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Practice participation scaled back
Barber (ankle/shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
After opening the week as a full participant in practice Wednesday, Barber's reps were scaled back while he continues to nurse the two injuries. The same issues limited Barber's practice time heading into Week 11, but he suited up for both of the Buccaneers' games since that time, logging 36 carries for 153 yards. With no indication Barber is dealing with any sort of setback, it's assumed that he was restricted primarily for maintenance purposes. He should be on track to handle his usual lead role out of the Tampa Bay backfield in Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
