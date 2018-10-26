Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Practicing Friday
Barber (ankle) took part in Friday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It won't be clear until after practice how much Barber was able to do, but the fact he is on the field for a second straight day bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals. The Buccaneers will reveal his official status for Week 8 after Friday's practice concludes.
