Barber lost two yards on two rushes in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

One week after leading the Buccaneers' backfield in rushes with 11, Barber saw only seven snaps, while Doug Martin (36 snaps) and Charles Sims (22 snaps) handled the majority of the work. To an extent, head coach Dirk Koetter appears to be open to tweaking the makeup of the rushing attack in an attempt to jump-start a largely moribund offense, but he still understandably seems to have a distinct preference for Doug Martin as his lead back in non-blowout scenarios. Barber's role thus remains largely unpredictable week-to-week, keeping him off the fantasy radar in even the deepest of formats for the time being.