Barber rushed for two yards on two carries in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.

The carries were Barber's first touches since Week 2's blowout win over Chicago. Barber saw the field for just four of Tampa Bay's 64 offensive plays, good for third among Tampa Bay's backs. The stable is about to get more crowded. With Doug Martin activated off of the suspension list, it is possible that Barber might not even be active in Thursday's tilt against New England.