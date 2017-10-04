Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Rushes for two yards
Barber rushed for two yards on two carries in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.
The carries were Barber's first touches since Week 2's blowout win over Chicago. Barber saw the field for just four of Tampa Bay's 64 offensive plays, good for third among Tampa Bay's backs. The stable is about to get more crowded. With Doug Martin activated off of the suspension list, it is possible that Barber might not even be active in Thursday's tilt against New England.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Steps up in expanded role Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid outing during modest playing time Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Contributes 33 total yards Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Paces Bucs backs in yards Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Out-touches all Bucs backs in preseason opener•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...