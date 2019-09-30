Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Salvages line with rushing TD
Barber rushed nine times for 19 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.
Barber started the game and capped off an eight-play, 60-yard first-quarter drive with a three-yard touchdown run. However, as the game went on, Ronald Jones took on the majority of the backfield workload, ultimately logging 10 more carries than Barber. That represented the biggest disparity in opportunity between the two backs in Jones' favor this season and could be indicative of a gradual changing of the guard at running back. Barber will look to make his case and up his production in a divisional matchup versus the Saints in Week 5.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Serviceable in Week 3 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Clear-cut lead back in win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Getting Week 2 start•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Loses work to Jones•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Favored for Week 1 start•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Limited to three rushing yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4