Barber rushed nine times for 19 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Barber started the game and capped off an eight-play, 60-yard first-quarter drive with a three-yard touchdown run. However, as the game went on, Ronald Jones took on the majority of the backfield workload, ultimately logging 10 more carries than Barber. That represented the biggest disparity in opportunity between the two backs in Jones' favor this season and could be indicative of a gradual changing of the guard at running back. Barber will look to make his case and up his production in a divisional matchup versus the Saints in Week 5.