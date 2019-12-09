Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Same rushing workload as Jones
Barber rushed 11 times for 34 yards and brought in both his targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.
Barber and Ronald Jones split the rushing workload right down the middle, and the former was also encouragingly involved in the passing game with his fifth instance of multiple targets this season. Neither Barber nor Jones have been able to get much going on the ground, however, and the Buccaneers' offense seems destined to continue to mostly flow through the right arm of Jameis Winston for the three remaining games of the regular season. Barber will hope for opportunities to exploit the vulnerable Lions defense in Week 15.
