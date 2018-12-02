Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Scores for third straight game
Barber carried 16 times for 45 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Panthers. He also lost a fumble in the 24-17 win.
Barber averaged just 2.8 yards per carry and did little outside a long gain of 17 yards. He helped put the game away with a one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter, giving him three rushing touchdowns in as many weeks. He could have had another score, but he fumbled at the one yard line to tarnish a long, methodical drive. Barber has topped 70 rushing yards just three times this season, but he continues to receive touches near the goal line thanks to the team's prolific passing attack. He'll look to keep his scoring streak alive next Sunday against the Saints.
