Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Serviceable in Week 3 loss
Barber rushed 13 times for 48 yards and brought in both of his targets for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Barber logged one fewer carry than Ronald Jones, who was the more efficient and explosive player with a 25-yard rush and 41-yard reception. Barber did contribute several of his trademark power runs in the contest and should continue enjoying a relatively steady role, despite the fact Jones is clearly a more dynamic asset overall. The conundrum for fantasy managers will be figuring out which back will have the hot hand on any given week, as coach Bruce Arians rightfully appears to be firmly committed to sticking with what's working in the backfield on a game-to-game basis. Barber is struggling with his efficiency (4.1 yards per carry or less in each of his first three games), so he'll look to improve in that regard versus the Rams in a Week 4 road tilt.
