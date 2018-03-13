Barber, an exclusive rights free agent, agreed to a one-year, $630,000 contract with the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The deal is merely a formality, as Barber won't have a shot to sign elsewhere until 2019 when he'll be a restricted free agent. He currently sits atop the depth chart at running back, but it won't come as any surprise if the Bucs land an upgrade in free agency or the draft. Doug Martin was released in February, while Charles Sims is set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday. Barber impressively closed out last season with five straight weeks recording at least 51 rushing yards and 3.9 yards per carry. He was undrafted coming out of Auburn in 2016.