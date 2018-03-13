Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Signs one-year deal
Barber, an exclusive rights free agent, agreed to a one-year, $630,000 contract with the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The deal is merely a formality, as Barber won't have a shot to sign elsewhere until 2019 when he'll be a restricted free agent. He currently sits atop the depth chart at running back, but it won't come as any surprise if the Bucs land an upgrade in free agency or the draft. Doug Martin was released in February, while Charles Sims is set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday. Barber impressively closed out last season with five straight weeks recording at least 51 rushing yards and 3.9 yards per carry. He was undrafted coming out of Auburn in 2016.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Candidate to replace released Martin•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Finds end zone again in win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Contributes 55 total yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Logs 16 touches in start•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Starting Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Slated to start Monday•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.