Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Slated to start Monday
The Buccaneers are expected to have Barber in the starting lineup Monday against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Getting the nod Week 13 when Doug Martin sat out due to a concussion, Barber reeled off 102 yards on 23 carries and also tacked on four receptions on as many targets for 41 yards. With Martin back in the lineup last weekend versus the Lions, Barber outgained Martin, 63 to 50, in yards from scrimmage, which may have been precipitated by Martin's second-quarter fumble. On this occasion, expect Barber to handle most of the running back reps, but Martin likely will pick up a handful of touches.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Logs 16 touches in start•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Starting Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Exact Week 15 role unclear•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Outpaces Martin in Week 14 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Backing up Martin in Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Eclipses century mark on ground in loss•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.