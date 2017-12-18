The Buccaneers are expected to have Barber in the starting lineup Monday against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Getting the nod Week 13 when Doug Martin sat out due to a concussion, Barber reeled off 102 yards on 23 carries and also tacked on four receptions on as many targets for 41 yards. With Martin back in the lineup last weekend versus the Lions, Barber outgained Martin, 63 to 50, in yards from scrimmage, which may have been precipitated by Martin's second-quarter fumble. On this occasion, expect Barber to handle most of the running back reps, but Martin likely will pick up a handful of touches.