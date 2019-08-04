Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid camp thus far
Barber, who's facing competition for carries from second-year pro Ronald Jones II, turned in another strong practice Saturday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Barber has been showing up in most of the practices thus far with a nice combination of his deceptive speed and power running. The Auburn product flashed some of his versatility while scoring a couple of touchdowns during goal-line period Saturday, getting into the end zone on a dive from outside the one-yard line on the first and deftly ducking under defenders for the second score. Barber went into camp as the favorite to hang on to the top running back job to enter the regular season, but Jones has kept the pressure on with his own strong play, which included both an impressive run and catch in Saturday's session.
