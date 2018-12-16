Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid effort in loss
Barber rushed 19 times for 85 yards and a touchdown and brought in both of his targets for four yards in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
As has been the case in multiple games this season, Barber put together a solid game as far as efficiency is concerned, but his touches were once again limited by game flow. Barber's three-yard touchdown in the second quarter was his fourth in the last five games, and he's now averaged 4.5 yards or better in four of his last eight games. The four-year pro figures to remain in firm possession of the lead-back role over the final two games of the season, and he'll look to continue closing out the campaign with some momentum versus the Cowboys in Week 16.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Struggles for running room in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Scores for third straight game•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Cleared for Carolina game•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Practice participation scaled back•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Spearheads rushing attack in win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: First 100-yard game of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15