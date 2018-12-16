Barber rushed 19 times for 85 yards and a touchdown and brought in both of his targets for four yards in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

As has been the case in multiple games this season, Barber put together a solid game as far as efficiency is concerned, but his touches were once again limited by game flow. Barber's three-yard touchdown in the second quarter was his fourth in the last five games, and he's now averaged 4.5 yards or better in four of his last eight games. The four-year pro figures to remain in firm possession of the lead-back role over the final two games of the season, and he'll look to continue closing out the campaign with some momentum versus the Cowboys in Week 16.