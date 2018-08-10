Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid in exhibition debut
Barber rushed four times for 21 yards and a touchdown and logged two receptions for minus-1 yard in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday.
As expected, Barber drew the start before giving way to second-round pick Ronald Jones II after the first two drives, the first which he capped off with a four-yard touchdown. The third-year back was solid in his limited opportunities, tallying a long run of nine yards while showcasing some of the quickness the slimmer physique he showed up to camp with affords him. It was an ideal start to preseason for Barber, who will try to prevent Jones from eating into too many of his touches to start the season. He'll look to continue making his case when he sees the Titans in an Aug. 18 exhibition matchup.
