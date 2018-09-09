Barber rushed 19 times for 69 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints on Sunday.

As expected, Barber served as the unquestioned lead back, with Jacquizz Rodgers and Shaun Wilson accounting for the only other three running back touches on the ground. The passing game surprisingly took center stage Sunday courtesy of Ryan Fitzpatrick's record-setting performance, but Barber served as a highly effective complement to his exploits. While he wasn't targeted in the passing game with the downfield aerial attack working so effectively, the third-year back has proven his worth as a serviceable receiver out of the backfield in the past. Barber will look to build on his solid initial effort against the Eagles in Week 2.