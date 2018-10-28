Barber rushed 19 times for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Barber gave a solid accounting of himself in the loss, posting a season-high rushing yardage total and also getting into the end zone for the first time this season on a one-yard run. It's largely flown under the radar, but Barber now has gained 80-plus yards on the ground in two of his last three games. The 24-year-old has had his share of struggles, but he's still head and shoulders above rookie Ronald Jones II, who's done virtually nothing with his opportunities and is now dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him from Sunday's game. Barber will look to build on Sunday's effort versus the Panthers in Week 9.