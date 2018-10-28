Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid performance in loss
Barber rushed 19 times for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
Barber gave a solid accounting of himself in the loss, posting a season-high rushing yardage total and also getting into the end zone for the first time this season on a one-yard run. It's largely flown under the radar, but Barber now has gained 80-plus yards on the ground in two of his last three games. The 24-year-old has had his share of struggles, but he's still head and shoulders above rookie Ronald Jones II, who's done virtually nothing with his opportunities and is now dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him from Sunday's game. Barber will look to build on Sunday's effort versus the Panthers in Week 9.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Lined up for starting role•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Cleared to face Bengals•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Expected to play•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Practicing Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Tending to ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...