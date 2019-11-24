Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid workload in win
Barber rushed 11 times for 32 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Barber notably only saw one fewer carry than backfield mate Ronald Jones, but he saw just one target to Jones' three in the passing game. Although coach Bruce Arians made mention of Jones as his lead back several weeks ago, the reality is Barber and Jones appear destined to remain in a fairly even timeshare the rest of the way. That naturally does fantasy managers of either player no favor, but Barber will look to put together one of his occasional touchdown-dependent fantasy performances in Week 13 against the Jaguars' vulnerable run defense.
