Barber rushed 18 times for 47 yards and a touchdown and brought in both of his targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Although he encountered tough sledding on the ground, Barber was able to burrow into the end zone from two yards out just before the midway point of the third quarter for his third touchdown of the season. Barber's 2.6 yards per carry marked the fourth time this season he's been under a 3.0 figure, but the 24-year-old continues to be free of any competition for his lead-back duties. He'll look to make it three straight game with a score against the Panthers in a Week 13 divisional battle.