Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Steps up in expanded role Sunday
Barber carried 10 times for 47 yards in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.
Barber saw all 16 of his snaps in the second half and made the most of them, posting the second-highest rushing total of his career. The 23-year-old saw five less snaps than backfield mate Charles Sims behind starter Jacquizz Rodgers, but he received eight more carries. However, it's noteworthy that unbalanced distribution came in a game in which the Bucs held a comfortable second-half lead, which eliminated some of the passing-down situations that Sims is often utilized in. Barber is still projected to see a handful of carries for the next two games while Doug Martin finishes serving out his suspension and also fill a role on special teams.
