Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Still bothered by ankle
Barber (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Barber played through the same injury in a 42-28 loss to Carolina on Sunday, taking 11 carries for 31 yards and catching two of three targets for nine yards. He'll have a better chance to take advantage of Ronald Jones' (hamstring) likely absence this week, drawing a home matchup with the injury-marred Redskins. Jones was a non-participant Wednesday.
