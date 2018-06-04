Despite the Bucs utilizing a second-round selection on Ronald Jones, Barber's diverse skill set is projected to afford him a consistent role in the coming season, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "I think he has a high ceiling," said Buccaneers running back coach Tim Spencer. "Peyton can catch the ball and he can run routes even though he is a good-sized back. I like the way he runs, I like his attitude, I like the way he's learning and being able to pick up things."

An undrafted free agent in 2016, Barber ultimately took the lead-back role from the since-departed Doug Martin for the last five games of 2017. The former Auburn Tiger compiled 335 rushing yards at a clip of 4.3 yards per tote during that span, making sharper cuts and breaking more tackles than he had during his 55-carry rookie campaign. The addition of Jones naturally gives Barber serious competition for carries, but Smith reports that the most likely scenario is the two players split the workload fairly evenly to open 2018. There's also the possibility that head coach Dirk Koetter devises some custom packages that puts both backs on the field at the same time, although Barber figures to get the call more often than not in short-yardage situations -- including goal-line scenarios -- due to the tackle-breaking prowess his 225-230-pound frame affords him.